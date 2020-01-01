Andre Ayew: Swansea City boss Cooper praises impact of Ghana attacker in Championship triumph

The Jack Army boss was happy with the performance of the 30-year-old in the club’s second win of the campaign

boss Steve Cooper was full of praise for star Andre Ayew and his team-mates on the back of the side’s 2-0 away victory over Wycombe Wanderers in the Championship on Saturday.

The 30-year-old attacker was undoubtedly the star of the party as he stabbed the ball into the net from close range to put the Jack Army 1-0 up in the 13th minute, before setting up Jamal Lowe to make it 2-0 10 minutes later.

Swansea are yet to concede a goal in three league games played so far this season.

“I have said before that to keep a clean sheet in the Championship is no mean feat, so to be able to keep three in a row is excellent,” Cooper said after the game, as reported by his club’s official website.

“The challenge now is to try and keep that going in the next game. I knew the stat about three in a row as Joe Rodon had mentioned it to me, and it’s good to have done that. But we don’t want to look back, we have to look forward.

“But we are defending well as a team, and don’t underestimate how important the work and running Jamal, Andre [Ayew] and Morgan [Gibbs-White] do up the top of the pitch, putting pressure on defenders and forcing them to go long.

“It helps out the backline, the midfield are competing well and the boys at the back are defending for their lives. We played well on and off the ball today.”

Currently second on the league table, Swansea have set their sights on finishing the season with a Premier League promotion ticket after narrowly missing out last term.

“First and foremost it’s a good result, any win away from home in the Championship is and that is reflected in the mood in the dressing room,” said Cooper.

“We are really pleased with the result and performance. We would have liked to have carried the way we played on into the second half, and that was certainly the intention at half-time.”

Saturday’s goal was Ayew’s first strike of the league season, having netted 16 times in the last campaign.

He has been called up for Ghana's friendly fixture against Mali in October.