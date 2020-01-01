Andre Ayew scores in Swansea City draw with Blackburn Rovers

The Ghanaian forward was on the scoresheet again for the Swans in Saturday's draw

Andre Ayew scored from the penalty spot to make it two goals in three Championship games as were held at .

The Swans lost in midweek at and coming up against the side directly above them on the log was never going to be any easier.

Sam Gallagher put Rovers in front in the 25th minute before Rhian Brewster equaliser for the visitors on the stroke of half-time.

More teams

Ayew made it 2-1 to Swansea from the penalty spot just two minutes after the restart, with Anglo-Nigerian defender Tosin Adarabioyo bringing down Jordon Garrick in the box.

Blackburn had the chance to draw level from the spot 11 minutes later, but Danny Graham's effort was saved by Frederick Woodman.

Article continues below

Their moment came deep in stoppage time, Bradley Johnson firing from outside the area, thanks to Adarabioyo playing the ball into his path.

Ayew completed 90 minutes on the pitch for the 16th consecutive Championship game, producing a total of two shots, 47 touches and 23 accurate passes (74.2%).

Swansea remain in ninth place and host leaders West Bromwich Albion next Saturday.