Andre Ayew helps Swansea City extend unbeaten run against Ojo’s Cardiff City

The Ghana international and the Anglo-Nigerian were on parade as the Swans ended the winning run of the Bluebirds

Andre Ayew featured prominently in ’s 2-0 victory over Sheyi Ojo’s in Saturday’s Championship game.

The international was handed his 16th league start of of the season and helped the Swans extend their unbeaten run to three games.

Ojo, meanwhile, was afforded his 18th league appearance, having teamed up with the Bluebirds in the summer on a season-long loan from .

Ojo starred in the midfield for Cardiff City along with Will Vaulks, Harry Wilson and Joe Ralls and gave a good account of himself, although his effort was not enough to help his side continue their impressive run of form.

Jamal Lowe opened the scoring for the Swans as early as the sixth minute of the encounter after he was set up by Connor Roberts.

The forward then completed his brace with an individual effort in the 72nd minute moments after Cardiff were reduced to 10 men after Ralls picked his second caution in the game.

Lowe’s brace was all Swansea City needed to secure all three points in the encounter and return to winning ways after playing out a goalless draw against Bournemouth the last time out.

Ayew featured for the duration of the game, struck three shots, with one on target, completed six dribbles - the highest from any player in the game.

The Black Stars captain had 57 touches on the ball and had an 87 per cent successful pass rate in the encounter.

Ojo, meanwhile, managed one shot and completed four dribbles as his contribution for Neil Harris’ men in the game.

The Super Eagles target has scored three goals and provided four assists this season in 18 appearances while Ayew has found the back of the net six times for the Swans and set up another two in 16 games.

The victory helped Swansea City climb to the third spot on the Championship table after gathering 33 points from 18 games.

Ayew will hope to continue his consistent performances for the Swans when they face in their next league game on December 16.