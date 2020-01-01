Andre Ayew and Sammy Ameobi shine as Swansea City edge past Nottingham Forest

The Ghana international and the Anglo-Nigerian delivered fine performances for their respective clubs at City Ground

Andre Ayew impressed for in their 1-0 victory over Sammy Ameobi’s in Sunday’s Championship game.

Ayew was handed his 12th league start and played a significant role as the Swans secured their seventh win of the season, although he could not continue with his goalscoring form in the encounter.

The winger bagged a brace for in their qualifying game against Sudan before netting a decisive goal against to save Swansea from defeat.

Anglo-Nigerian Ameobi was afforded his 14th appearance for Nottingham Forest across all competitions and gave a good account of himself, although his effort was not enough to help his side avoid their eighth defeat.

The game started with both sides aiming to open the scoring in the early minutes but missed a number of chances.

Moments before the half-time break, however, Connor Roberts broke the deadlock with a fine strike which proved vital.

Despite efforts from Nottingham Forest to level proceedings in the second half, Swansea held on to their lead and secure all three points in the encounter.

Ayew made 54 touches on the ball, struck four shots, made two crosses and had a 62 per cent successful pass rate in the game.

Ameobi, meanwhile, completed four dribbles in his quest to open the Swansea defence, made one key pass, and had 48 touches on the ball.

Ayew featured for the duration of the game while the Anglo-Nigerian made way for Will Swan in the 76th minute.

With the result, Swansea moved to fourth on the Championship table with 26 points from 14 games while Nottingham Forest dropped to the 21st spot with 12 points from the same number of matches.

Ayew and Ameobi will hope to help their respective clubs secure positive results in their next league game in December.