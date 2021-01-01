Andre Ayew, Amartey, Schlupp and others react to Ghana's U20 Afcon title success
Ghana's Black Stars captain Andre Ayew joined his countrymen to celebrate the nation's triumph at the 2021 U20 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday.
On Ghana's Independence Day, the West Africans handed Uganda a 2-0 defeat at Stade Municipal in the Mauritanian capital of Nouakchott to win the cup.
Captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh registered both goals in the fixture.
It is the Black Satellites' fourth title following successes in 1993, 1999 and 2009.
Ayew, who scored twice to help Swansea City to a 2-1 win over Middlesbrough on Saturday and who led Ghana to win their last U20 Afcon title in 2009, posted after the game:
"Congratulations boys. Africa u20 champions !!!you have made the nation proud!10 years later and it’s coming home. May Allah bless you all and bless you with a great future and don’t stop, it’s just the beginning. Proud nation."
Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey, whose 88th-minute header earned the club a 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, simply tweeted: "Congrats, Black Satellites".
Crystal Palace midfielder Jeffrey Schlupp, Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah and Anderlecht midfielder Majeed Ashimeru also congratulated the Black Satellites.
Below are some reactions:
March 6, 2021
Congratulations to all involved especially the technical staff and the playing body! Proud day to be a Ghanaian #Independence #CUP😊💪🇬🇭
Amartey winning the game for Leicester— KQ.🇬🇭 (@Kevin_Q__) March 6, 2021
Dede Ayew with a brace for Swansea
Black Satellites winning the #TotalAFCONU20 all on #GhanaIndependenceDay ❤❤😍😍
Today has been a good day for Ghana. Black Satellites won the U20 tournament, Amartey scored to win 3 points for Leicester only Partey disgrace we😭 Arsenal ankasa dier twea— Lατιf🦅 (@iLatif_) March 6, 2021
What a time to be alive as a Ghanaian!— Kafui (@Kafui_Yaw) March 6, 2021
Independence day special 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭
1. Under 20 wins African Cup of nations
2. Andre Ayew scores two goals for Swansea.
3. Daniel Amartey scores the matching winning goal for Leicester City
So Dede Ayew scored two goals to secure a Swansea win, Dan Amartey scored the winning goal for Leicester and Ghana won the AFCONU20.— Kwame D. 🇬🇭🇬🇧 (@KwameD_) March 6, 2021
All on Independence Day 🤩🤩🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭