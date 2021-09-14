Carlo Ancelotti to Zinedine Zidane - Which managers have won the most Champions League titles?

Zinedine Zidane is the only manager to win three back-to-back Champions League titles...

The UEFA Champions League is considered as the most prestigious trophy in European football which is contested by the top clubs in the continent.

The Champions League in its current form and name started in 1992. Prior to that, it was known as the European Cup which was introduced in 1955. Real Madrid are the most successful club in the history of the Champions League with a record 13 titles to their name.

Los Merengues are followed by Serie A giants AC Milan who have won seven titles, followed by Bayern Munich and Liverpool who have six titles. The current reigning champions of the competition are Chelsea who defeated Manchester City 1-0 in the final of the last season's competition.

Only three managers in the history of the competition have won the title thrice. Legendary Liverpool manager Bob Paisely guided the Reds to three Champions League wins in 1977, 1978 and 1981.

Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti won two Champions League titles with AC Milan in 2003 and 2007 and won a third one in 2014 with Real Madrid. Ancelotti's former assistant at Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane is the only manager in the history of the competition to win three titles in a row from 2016 to 2018 with Real Madrid.

Other than Ancelotti and Zidane, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and AS Roma's Jose Mourinho are the only two active managers who have won the Champions League title more than once. While Guardiola guided Barcelona to title triumphs in 2009 and 2011, Mourinho won it with FC Porto (2004) and Inter Milan (2010).

Here, we take a look at all the managers who have won the Champions League title more than once.

Which managers have the most Champions League title?