‘Ancelotti is like Mourinho and Arsenal need him’ – Parlour urges Gunners to move quickly

The former Napoli and Chelsea coach is the latest name to be linked with a role at Emirates Stadium, but he is not expected to be available for long

need to move quickly for Carlo Ancelotti, says Ray Parlour, with the Italian considered to be similar to Jose Mourinho in that he delivers success wherever he goes.

The former , , and boss is available after being relieved of his duties at Serie A side Napoli.

He is not expected to be out of work for long, with another Premier League suitor said to be readying an approach.

With that in mind, and given Ancelotti’s impressive CV, Parlour has urged those at Emirates Stadium to act swiftly and decisively in an ongoing search to land a permanent successor to Unai Emery.

The former Arsenal midfielder told talkSPORT: “You can’t knock his record.

“I think they need a bit of experience to shake this squad up and try and get them defending better as a team and get them organised.

“A few days ago Ancelotti wasn’t available and, this is the mad thing about football, win 4-0 in the and suddenly three hours later he’s been sacked!

“He’s available and he knows the Premier League very well. Sometimes you’ve got to move quickly with managers.

“He’s a bit like Mourinho; the trophies he’s won, 20 trophies!

“Obviously he’s been at big clubs and has had the opportunity to play in big tournaments and have good players, but he’s still got to manage big players and he’s done that so well over the years.

“That’s why you say he could be the right man for Arsenal.”

Article continues below

Goal has been informed that the Gunners’ preference is to bring in a younger coach, amid links to the likes of Mikel Arteta and Patrick Vieira, but talks are planned with Ancelotti.

It remains to be seen who Arsenal turn to, with Freddie Ljungberg set to be in interim charge once more for Thursday's clash with Standard Liege.

A home date with reigning Premier League champions is then next on the agenda, with those in north London needing to make a decision soon if a new boss is to be in place for the hectic festive period.