Amuneke: Nigeria legend appointed manager of El Makasa

The former Tanzania handler will now take charge of the Egyptian Premier League side following the sacking of Ahmed Hossam Mido

El Makkasa have confirmed the appointment of Emmanuel Amuneke as their new manager.

The announcement comes less than a day after Ahmed Hossam Mido was sacked by the club following a poor run of results.

Mido was kicked out after Tuesday’s 3-1 defeat to Pyramids FC to sit in 15th place in the Egyptian Premier League from 12 games played.

Amuneke has been out of management since July 2019 when he was dismissed by .

Recently, he was snubbed for the Zambian senior national team job given to ’s Milutin Sredojevic.

The 49-year-old is no stranger to the North African country having featured for five-time Caf winners, .

And the management would be hoping the former African Player of the Year revives the club’s fortune, and ultimately avoids relegation.

The Nigerian makes his bow when his team welcomes El Geish to Faiyum Stadium on Monday as they chase their first win in their last eight games.