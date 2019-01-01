Amadou Haidara nets first RB Leipzig goal in Hertha Berlin win

The Mali international capped his full debut, and Leipzig's win, with a goal

Amadou Haidara scored his first goal in their 5-0 win over in Saturday's game.

Before the international break, the young midfielder made his debut against 04 - playing the last 13 minutes in a 1-0 victory.

However, on Saturday, the Mali international was handed his first Leipzig start and he covered himself in glory, rounding up his side's comprehensive victory with his first Bundesliga goal.

Emil Forsberg's 17th-minute opener was followed by a Yussuf Poulsen hat-trick before the January signing scored the final goal just after the hour mark.

Leipzig remain third in the log with 52 points, 11 adrift of leaders .

Haidara will hope to continue in the such vein of form when they play on Tuesday.