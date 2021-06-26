Amad Diallo: Manchester United debut brought my mother to tears

The 18-year-old recalled the reaction that followed his maiden outing with the Red Devils earlier this year

Manchester United forward Amad Diallo has revealed that his mother cried after he made his debut appearance for the club in a Uefa Europa League match against Real Sociedad on February 18.

The Ivory Coast international completed a move to Old Trafford from Atalanta in January and he did not waste time to adapt to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team.

He was introduced as an 83rd-minute substitute for Mason Greenwood in the first-leg of United’s Round of 32 clash against the Spanish club.

A few weeks after his maiden outing, Diallo opened his goal account for the Red Devils with the opening goal in their 1-1 draw with AC Milan, also in the Europa League.

The series of memorable events came as surprise to the 18-year-old, however, it brought joy to his mother’s face.

“It was all so hard to believe,” Diallo the club’s website. “A few years ago, I could never have expected such a thing. To score my first goal for Manchester United.

“After the game, when I got home, I looked at myself in the mirror and just couldn’t believe it had happened. But life is like that, it gives you things you do not expect.

“Two weeks earlier, after I made my United debut against Real Sociedad, I called my mum after the game and she was in tears, saying that she couldn’t believe it. For me, it was an incredible feeling because getting to play at the highest level only happens once in a lifetime.

“Mum was really proud of me. She was always confident that I would make it to the top, but she always told me to stay humble, to work hard and never give up. So, when she saw me play those eight minutes or so, it was everything to her. We couldn’t believe it.

Diallo, who made eight appearances in all competitions for Manchester United last season, also shed light on how religion plays a big role in his life.

He continued: “It’s all just incredible, and all of this, I think, is thanks to God. I am a Muslim, I pray a lot and I do everything that I am asked to do as a Muslim so, when I pray, I ask God to give me strength and to grant me good health. Because when you are healthy, you can do lots of things. I am a true believer and I have to thank God for all of these ingredients in my life.

“I pray to thank him every day. Before going on to the pitch, I say my Bismillah and I do the same when I leave the pitch to always thank God. I always do this, it is important for me. Religion helps me a lot and always has.”