Álvarez consoles Argentina fans: We will rise and fight for the flag

Julian Alvarez has broken his silence. The Atletico Madrid and Argentina forward took to social media after his country's defeat to Spain in the 2026 World Cup final.

His message arrives with a Barcelona offer on the table, the deal to sign him still under negotiation.

The Argentine international posted on his Instagram account, saying: "I have eternal gratitude to all Argentines for their constant presence in cheering, support and belief until the end. We were all dreaming of bringing the cup home, but regardless of the result, we will never forget what we experienced and felt during these fifty days."

Alvarez added: "Winning is a beautiful thing, but representing this flag with dedication, commitment and heart is what expresses who we are."

Looking ahead to the future of the national team, he said: "We will rise, learn and carry on, because whatever happens, this is who we are. We do not understand life any other way, always moving forward and fighting for our flag and dreaming of putting Argentina at the very top."



