Alphonso Davies diagnosed with mild myocarditis by Bayern Munich after recovering from Covid-19

Alphonso Davies has seen an immediate return to action at Bayern Munich ruled out, with the Bundesliga giants detecting signs of heart muscle inflammation in a player that has recently recovered from Covid-19.

The Canada international defender sat out a first outing of 2022 for the reigning German champions after posting a positive test result for coronavirus.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side suffered a 2-1 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach in his absence, and the talented 21-year-old will not come back into contention any time soon after picking up another health problem.

What has been said?

Ahead of a trip to Koln on Saturday, Bayern boss Nagelsmann told reporters when offering an update on Davies: “Yesterday, during our follow-up examination that we do with every player that has had Covid-19, we detected signs of mild myocarditis, i.e. an inflammation of the heart muscle.

“He has stopped training for now, so he won't be available to us for the next weeks.

“This myocarditis isn't too dramatic based on the ultrasound, but more simply signs of an inflammation. Nevertheless, it needs to heal and that will no doubt take some time.”

Which games will Davies miss?

Having been forced to extend a spell on the sidelines, it remains to be seen when Davies will be cleared to make a return to action.

He will definitely sit out a clash with Koln, while Bayern are due to pay a visit to Hertha Berlin on January 23.

An important home date with RB Leipzig will be taken in on February 5, before heading to Bochum a week later.

Article continues below

Nagelsmann’s side will be back in Champions League competition on February 16, with the first leg of a last-16 meeting with Red Bull Salzburg taking them to Austria, and Davies may be left watching on from afar for all of those outings.

Further medical examinations will, however, be carried out in Munich, allowing a more definitive timescale to be put on the buccaneering full-back’s recovery.

Further reading