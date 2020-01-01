Alli: Spurs deserve a trophy, we've been one of the best teams in the world

The midfielder says his side is getting closer to the mentality required to earn some long-desired silverware

Dele Alli feels that the current side deserve a trophy, but the midfielder understands that the club must work to earn one.

Spurs moved one step closer to silverware on Wednesday by edging 3-2 in their fourth-round replay.

The match, which came following a 1-1 draw in the opening leg, was won late on by Spurs, who scored two goals in the final 15 minutes.

Having fallen 2-1 behind through goals from Shane Long and Danny Ings, the Lilywhites levelled the scoreline in the 78th minute courtesy of Lucas Moura.

Then, with extra-time looming, Son Heung-min fired home from the penalty spot to seal a fifth-round spot while sending Southampton crashing out.

Alli, a key part of the club's core group of players, has fallen short of trophies on several occasions throughout his Tottenham career, including against in last season's final.

And the midfielder believes it's about time that the club starts winning those trophies, with Wednesday's victory an example of a more mature Tottenham side.

"It says a lot about the character we have. To go from such a big game at the weekend, it's easy to lose a game like this," he told BT Sport.

"We showed great character, at times a bit sloppy, but sometimes it takes one little switch and I think it was their second goal.

"It has been a long time coming, we've of the best teams in the world in the years we've been together, we deserve a trophy.

"But no-one is going to give it to us, we have to keep pushing – and not just for us, but for the fans – we have to win something."

With Wednesday's victory, Spurs will now face in the next round of the FA Cup with that match set for March at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Currently fifth in the Premier League, Spurs sit four points behind fourth-placed ahead of a visit to on February 16.

Following that match, Tottenham will turn focus towards the Champions League as last year's runners-up take on in the round of 16.