'Alisson is one of the strongest goalkeepers in Europe' - Liverpool impact of £65m man hailed by Dida

The Reds' big-money signing has seen his qualities saluted by a fellow Brazilian, with his presence considered to be aiding the cause at Anfield

Alisson is “one of the strongest goalkeepers in Europe”, according to Dida, with Liverpool getting full value from a £65 million ($84m) signing who was always destined for the top.

The Reds spent big luring the Brazil international away from Roma in the summer of 2018, with that deal briefly making the 26-year-old the most expensive shot-stopper of all time.

Addressing issues between the sticks was considered to be a top priority for Jurgen Klopp, with Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius having struggled to prove their worth.

Alisson has experienced no such troubles during his time at Anfield, with his manager conceding that he would happily have paid more for a proven performer of such quality and potential.

Dida is not surprised to see a fellow countryman starring in England, with the 2002 World Cup winner telling the Liverpool Echo: “I could see his qualities from the very beginning.

“He was very agile and quick to read the offensive schemes. It was very clear to me that he would become a top player .

“I did not give him any particular advice, but when you train together I think everyone tries to get something from the other to improve.

“The only advice I gave him is to be always focused and always participate in the game even when the ball is far away. This helps team-mates to be more relaxed and to trust you.”

Alisson’s efforts in his debut campaign at Liverpool have helped to push the club into contention for the Premier League title.

He boasts the best defensive record in the division, with 13 clean sheets to his name, and remains on course to collect the coveted Golden Glove.

“Liverpool have conceded only 15 goals in the Premier League – they have the best defence,” Dida added.

“Clearly, it’s thanks to the whole team but certainly Alisson's personality gives more confidence to defenders and consequently to the whole team.

“Alisson is one of the strongest goalkeepers in Europe. You could already see his huge potential when he was a kid.”

Dida added on Liverpool’s claims to major honours this season after finding a reliable last line of defence: “Klopp is doing a great job with Liverpool.

“He has qualified for the Champions League in the past two seasons and the journey to the final of the competition last May was fantastic.

“He is a coach with a great degree of enthusiasm for his job and I think the team perceives it. They are doing great this season and competing for trophies. It's a team that entertains and it is amazing to watch them play.”