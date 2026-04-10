The recent visit to Algeria by FIFA President Gianni Infantino has elevated the diplomatic and sporting landscape across Africa. Rather than a routine diplomatic stop, the trip turned into a platform for in-depth discussions on the future balance of power within the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

A presidential vision

According to Mustapha Berraf, president of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa and a member of the International Olympic Committee, Infantino’s meeting with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was designed to hear Algiers’ strategic vision and recommendations for the continent’s football landscape.

Biraf stressed that the meeting underscored President Tebboune’s view of sport as a form of soft power and a catalyst for continental stability.

Warning of manoeuvres that could disrupt sporting stability

However, Beraf also sounded a cautionary note, revealing that he had briefed the FIFA President about “conspiracies and manoeuvres” underway within CAF.

He linked these concerns to recent controversial legal rulings, notably the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final crisis and the fallout from the Appeals Committee’s decision on the Morocco–Senegal match.

He stressed the importance of shielding football institutions from directives that prioritise narrow agendas over sportsmanship.

Looking ahead to the future of African sport

These developments come at a critical time for African sport. Observers note that FIFA’s president has consulted the continent’s political heavyweights to secure cover for structural reforms within CAF, and to limit regional conflicts that have begun to influence the confederation’s technical and legal decisions.