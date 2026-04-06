Algeria’s daughter shines in the skies above Cairo… Another gold for the Tigers at the Gymnastics World Cup

Algerian gymnast Kilia Nemour has added another achievement to her illustrious record after winning the gold medal on the balance beam at the fourth stage of the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, hosted by the Egyptian capital Cairo and featuring an elite field of gymnasts from around the world.

The 19-year-old Algerian champion took first place after a flawless performance that impressed the judging panel, scoring 14.266 points, to finish ahead of China’s Kei Qin, who came second with 13.166 points, and Qiu Qiwan, who finished third with 12.833 points.

Read also: CAF President flies to Senegal... What will the reception be like in Dakar?



This victory comes just one day after Kilia Namor won gold on the uneven bars at the same tournament, scoring 14.033 points, ahead of China’s Jiang Shuting (13.700 points) and Slovenia’s Lucija Rebar (13.100 points), confirming her superiority across multiple apparatus and continuing to dominate the women’s artistic gymnastics competitions.

The Cairo leg is one of the stops on the 2026 Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, organised by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) using a points-based system to determine the series champions on each apparatus. The tournament comprises five international legs, starting in Germany, passing through Azerbaijan, Turkey and Egypt, and concluding in Croatia.

Read also: Controversy reignites... Senegal prepares for legal move that could change the fate of the African title



Kelia Namour is competing this season with great confidence following a series of outstanding results; she won gold on the uneven bars at the Baku (Azerbaijan) leg with a total of 15.233 points, alongside a silver on the balance beam, and also secured another silver at the Cottbus (Germany) leg.

This brings her tally in this year’s World Cup series to three gold medals and two silvers in just three appearances, reflecting her consistency and the development of her technical performance.

This latest achievement underscores the prominent position Kelia Nemour has now established for herself on the international gymnastics scene, as she has become one of the sport’s most prominent rising stars and a source of pride for Algerian and Arab sport, particularly as she nears securing a top position in the overall World Series rankings, ahead of the final event in Croatia which will determine the champions of the 2026 Artistic Gymnastics World Cup.

Read also: Video: ‘The card that made history’… Donaruma loses his composure and a Bosnian lad secures his country a World Cup ticket

