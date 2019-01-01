Algeria midfielder Haris Belkebla apologises for his ‘inappropriate behaviour’

The 25-year-old has been expelled from the Desert Warriors squad that is preparing for the continental tournament

midfielder Haris Belkebla has apologised for his ‘inappropriate behaviour’ after he showed his backside in a live stream.

On Tuesday, video footage of the Brest player appeared on social media, where he exposed himself on an online game.

Subsequently, coach Djamel Belmadi has expelled the midfielder from his squad preparing for the (Afcon) in this month.

Belkebla feels sorry for the ignoble behaviour and has thrown his weight behind the Desert Foxes to win the continental tournament, even without him.

“To the people of Algeria, I would like to apologise. In fact, I was never thinking of coming live on social media,” he posted on Instagram.

“However, my gesture was inappropriate and shouldn’t have happened during such an important gathering.

“I am not trying to justify what I did. I made a mistake for which I’m paying the price by my exclusion from the national team. A punishment that breaks my heart but which was rightly imposed by the Algerian football officials.

“I have nobody to blame other than myself, especially for disappointing you and for this disgraceful situation.

“I implore you to keep my family out of this. They inculcated in me better values than what I displayed today; values that are close to our country’s tradition.

“To all the supporters, the FA, the staff members, as well as my family, the coach Mr Belmadi, I am sorry, I apologise.

“To my teammates, the dream ends here for me, but I will hope to be jubilant watching you lift the trophy. Long live Algeria.”

SM Alger midfielder Mohamed Benkhemassa is expected to replace the 25-year-old in Djamel Belmadi’s squad.

On Tuesday, the Desert Foxes played to a 1-1 draw with Burundi in a friendly game and will continue their preparation for the finals with another friendly match, this time against Mali on Thursday.

In , the 1990 African champions will play , and in Group C. They kick off their campaign in the tournament against the Harambee Stars on June 23.