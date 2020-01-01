Algeria Football Federation to pay Alcaraz €1.5m compensation

The world football governing body has ordered the north African country to pay the Spaniard for unjust dismissal in 2017

Fifa has ordered the Algerian Football Federation (Faf) to pay Lucas Alcaraz the sum of 1.5 million euro.

Alcaraz, 53, was appointed as manager of the Fennecs on April 13, 2017 as a replacement for Georges Leekens.

However, he was relieved of his position following his failure to qualify the North Africans for the 2018 Fifa World Cup – losing the ticket to .

Following his sack, the former Real Zaragoza boss filed an appeal before Fifa, regarding the Algerians’ decision as unfair.

And going by the ruling of the football governing body as reported by several Algerian media outlets, Alcaraz will be paid that amount as compensation over his dismissal.

Thereafter, African football great Rabah Madjer was appointed to handle the team, but he was soon shown the way out as well following a string of uninspiring results.

In 2018, Djamel Belmadi was handed the top job and in less than a year, he qualified the country for the 2019 in .



There, he led the country to a second African title after defeating 1-0 in the final played inside Cairo International Stadium, with Baghdad Bounedjah’s second-minute strike proving the difference.

Thanks to his feat, Belmadi was named as African Men’s Coach of the Year during 2020 Caf awards.

He will be hoping to lead to the 2021 Afcon as well as 2022 Fifa World Cup.