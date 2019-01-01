Alexis 'wants to prove a point' at Barca - Solskjaer
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has tipped Alexis Sanchez to “prove a point” as his team welcome back the Chilean, who previously played for Barcelona, ahead of their Champions League quarter-final second leg clash.
The Red Devils are 1-0 down after the first game at Old Trafford but Solskjaer
United will also welcome back Nemanja Matic for the match at Camp Nou.
“Fitness-wise [Matic and Sanchez] are available.
“Let’s hope he can end the season great for us.
“We are playing games that United are used to. We are still challenging for a semi-final.
Solskjaer believes United’s good away form is a positive for his team ahead of the game at Camp Nou.
He acknowledged they didn’t play well in the first leg, and hinted at their approach to Tuesday’s game.
“Maybe teams are a bit more open against us [away from home]. Maybe they feel they have to try and get their goals.
“If we could get the first goal that is going to be so important then we are level and from then on a draw would suit us.
“We have got the players. Sometimes it is luck, sometimes it is David at the other end saving.
“We didn’t stamp our authority on the game at home, we didn’t keep the ball or create chances as we should have.
“We know we need to perform better and play ourselves. If you give players like Suarez and Messi time on the ball, you will suffer.
“Of course, we have to use set-pieces. We have to be better than what we did last week.
“We are playing against a fantastic team and we have to be realistic enough.”