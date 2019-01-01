‘Alexander-Arnold’s achievements are incredible’ – Liverpool star lauded by fellow academy graduate Coady

A man now on the books at Wolves is not surprised to see another Merseyside native making quite the name for himself at Anfield

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s rise at is “incredible”, says Conor Coady, with a Reds academy graduate expected to hit his target of becoming Reds captain.

The highly-rated defender has only been a regular at Anfield for two seasons.

He is, however, at just 20 years of age, already an established part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans and a player with six senior international caps for England.

Alexander-Arnold is considered to epitomise the modern full-back, with his buccaneering runs down the flanks and unerring accuracy with crosses, and is expected to go from strength to strength.

Coady, another of those to have emerged through a famed youth system on Merseyside, believes that will be the case, telling Liverpool’s official website: “It’s incredible.

“People have to realise how tough it is to make it at such a big club like this and realise what he has actually done.

“How he has gone about his business is absolutely brilliant. You see how much he loves Liverpool Football Club, I’ve heard him talk plenty of times saying he wants to go on to be Liverpool captain, he wants to spend his career at Liverpool, this is his club – and you really believe him when he says it.

“I hope people realise how tough it is to make it at a club like this, because it is tough, and the achievement is remarkable.

“The game, the corner, will live in every Liverpool fan’s mind for many, many years. To have that confidence to do that in front of the Kop was special.”

Coady made just two senior appearances for Liverpool, and is currently club captain at , but he is delighted to see a fellow Merseyside native prove that progress can be made at a top club.

He added: “It’s mentality, it’s a will to win, it’s a belief in your own ability.

“It’s also a manager who believes in you, a manager who wants to improve you as a footballer.

“I remember a couple of years ago when he played against at Old Trafford and [Marcus] Rashford gave him a tough game, he played against [Crystal] Palace and [Wilfried] Zaha gave him a tough game – look at him now and he’s a completely different player.

“I think that’s down to him listening to the manager and improving each and every day. He has been brilliant.”