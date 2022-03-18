Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to be sidelined for “weeks” with a hamstring injury, meaning that the buccaneering right-back could miss crucial fixtures in a Premier League title bid while also withdrawing from the latest England squad.

The 23-year-old defender picked up a problem during the Reds’ 2-0 victory at Arsenal and is now in no position to turn out for club or country any time soon.

He will play no part in upcoming international friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast, while also being forced to watch an FA Cup quarter-final clash with Nottingham Forest on Sunday from afar.

What has been said?

Asked for an update on Alexander-Arnold at a press conference looking ahead to a trip to the City Ground, Liverpool boss Klopp said: “Trent is out with a hamstring, he will not be part of England as well. We will see how long that takes. We have to wait.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be out for 'weeks' with a hamstring injury, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed 😟 pic.twitter.com/qLK5gpqHrF — GOAL News (@GoalNews) March 18, 2022

Pressed further on whether the home-grown star would be out for a matter of weeks, the German added: “Yeah.

“We will see how long it will take but, of course, to replace Trent is difficult but possible. We always did it.

“We have Joe [Gomez]. Theoretically we can change the system as well. These kinds of things. So we have a couple of options, but you are right he is very influential.

“If you look in the past when Milly [James Milner] had to step in he did incredibly well. Incredibly well. He just has to be available and then that is fine. I don’t know if he will for Sunday. Maybe we have a very young solution as well.

“The way he [Alexander-Arnold] plays, I don't know any player who plays like Trent in the world. So it will be difficult to find a one versus one replacement.”

Which other fixtures could Alexander-Arnold miss?

While Milner could easily step in for Alexander-Arnold, a veteran member of the Liverpool fold has been struggling with illness of late.

It therefore remains to be seen whether he will be asked to provide cover against Forest and in other fixtures on a hectic schedule for Klopp’s side.

After taking in a visit to Trentside, the Reds will shut down during the March international break.

Article continues below

They will return to action at home to struggling Watford on April 2, before then taking in a crucial trip to fellow title hopefuls Manchester City on April 10.

Prior to that contest, the first legs of the 2021-22 Champions League quarter-finals will be staged on April 5/6, with return dates being held a week later – with the draw for the last eight of that competition taking place on Friday.

Further reading