Alex Iwobi was one of Everton’s main targets – Silva

The Toffees boss is buzzing about the qualities the Nigeria international will add to his squad in the 2019-20 season

Following the successful completion of the deadline day swoop, manager Marco Silva revealed Alex Iwobi was one of their top transfer targets this summer.

The Merseyside club completed a £40 million deal on Thursday to make the 23-year-old their seventh signing of the summer.

The switch ended Iwobi’s stay in North London where he rose from the Gunners’ academy to their first-team set-up in 2015.

Ahead of their league opener against , Silva is pleased with the versatility the Nigerian will bring to his squad.

“When you plan the window, our target is always to improve the squad and provide better solutions,” Silva was quoted by the club website.

“In this moment our squad is deeper than last season. I am happy with what we have done.

“Alex [Iwobi] is a quality player. We had our targets – and he was one of our main targets.

“He can play wide and behind the striker, he gives us different solutions. He is a strong player, a fast player, and he can provide good intensity.

“He comes to our club to improve our squad and it is really important for me.”

Iwobi is a huge doubt for ’s opening Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace on Saturday after missing pre-season training due to his outing at the 2019 where finished third.