Alex Iwobi thanks Arsene Wenger and 'every Arsenal fan' in emotional farewell letter

The Nigerian has joined Everton from his boyhood club and has paid homage to those who have brought him to this point

Alex Iwobi is bidding an emotional farewell to after 17 years at the north London club, with Arsene Wenger among those he will be eternally grateful to.

signed the 23-year-old to a five-year contract for a fee of £40 million ($49m) after making 149 appearances at Emirates Stadium.

Iwobi became Marco Silva’s seventh signing after Jonas Lossl, Djibril Sidibe, Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Moise Kean.

In an open letter published on via his instagram handle, Iwobi is thankful to all who made it possible for him to achieve his childhood dream, insisting that the club holds a special place in his heart.

“I grew up dreaming of playing for Arsenal, following in the footsteps of some of my heroes. I’m proud to say that at 23, I’ve achieved one of my dreams,” he wrote.

“From playing for Arsenal kids to 149 appearances, it was a honour to play for the club I supported as a boy.

“I’ve enjoyed every minute of it. So many people to thank, far too many individual names to mention but I thank you all!

“So many great moments, from scoring my first goal at the Emirates to scoring my last goal in Baku, you’ve played a big part in my 17 fantastic years.

“Special thanks to the fans, my teammates, the support staff, my coaches Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery who put faith in me and gave me the opportunity to grow as a player and a man.

“Big love to a special club. Arsenal will be forever in my heart.”

Iwobi is expected to partner Kean in a new-look front line for the Toffees and could be handed his debut against on Saturday.