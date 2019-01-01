Alex Iwobi: Mixed feelings for Nigeria midfielder after Everton debut

The Nigeria international made his bow for the Goodison Park outfit but could not save them from defeat

Alex Iwobi has expressed his feelings after making his debut for in their 2-0 loss to in a Premier League game on Friday.

The international left for the Merseyside club on a five-year deal in a reported fee of £40 million on transfer deadline day.

After making the bench in the Toffees’ 1-0 victory over last weekend, the 23-year-old was handed his first appearance for the Goodison Park outfit, replacing Gylfi Sigurdsson in the 61st minute.

Iwobi was impressive in the encounter and could have scored in his first outing for had the woodwork not denied him.

The Super Eagles star player has taken to the social media to express his delight on his debut, although frustrated with his side’s failure to avoid defeat.

“Disappointing result but happy to have made my debut for Everton, We go again, Up the Toffees,” he posted on Instagram.

Iwobi, who was a consistent performer for Arsenal last season, featuring in 51 games across all competitions, will hope to play a pivotal role for Everton this season.

Next, the Toffees will slug it out with Lincoln City in Wednesday’s League Cup outing at Sincil Bank.