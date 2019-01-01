Alex Iwobi earns third Everton start against Bournemouth

Marco Silva has handed the Nigerian a starter’s role as the Toffees eye their first away win against the Cherries

Alex Iwobi will make his third start in Sunday’s English Premier League clash against Bournemouth.

Iwobi got a goal in his second start - (a home debut) as Marco Silva’s men held their nerve to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 a fortnight ago.

📸 | Tuning up for the Cherries 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/2EYesp7BKI — (@Everton) September 13, 2019

Against the Cherries, he has made his way into the starting XI as Everton chase their first away win in the English top-flight this term.

They are eighth in the log with seven points after four outings, and a home tie against await them after this fixture against Eddie Howe’s team.

The former man was first handed a starter’s role in the Toffees’ 4-2 triumph over Lincoln City in the League Cup, three weeks after completing a £40 million move to Goodison Park.

Iwobi is yet to play a full 90 minutes since he moved to Goodison Park from Arsenal on transfer deadline day.