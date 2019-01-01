Albirex Niigata snap winless run of seven matches with win over Young Lions
Albirex Niigata managed to snap their seven-match winless run in the league after defeating Young Lions 4-1 at the Jurong East Stadium.
Things went awry for them in the first half as they fell to an Ilhan Fandi strike but managed to regroup in the second half, as they came out all guns blazing.
Kaishuma Yamazaki scored a brace before Shoki Ohara and Daizo Horikoshi added to the goals respectively.
Albirex lost their league title to DPMM FC after Hougang United drew against Geylang International.