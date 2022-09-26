Albania vs Iceland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The final stages of Europe's latest international campaign comes to a close - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Albania welcome Iceland to face them at Arena Kombëtare in a Group B2 encounter.

In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Albania vs Iceland date & kick-off time

Game: Albania vs Iceland Date: September 27, 2022 Kick-off: 2:45pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Albania vs Iceland on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A fuboTV

Albania squad & team news

With Russia set to be dropped if they are reinstated to the C tier, Albania's only task now is to end their Nations League campaign on a winning note.

With home advantage, they will hope that they can deliver a satisfying result and pick up some key points to put some gloss on a tough tournament.

Position Players Goalkeepers Berisha, Strakosha, Kastrati Defenders Hysaj, Lenjani, Veseli, Ismajli, Ajeti, Mihaj, Doka, Balliu, Bajrami Midfielders Abrashi, Ramadani, Gjasula, Laçi, Bajrami, Asllani, Çokaj, Muçolli Forwards Cikalleshi, Uzuni, Broja, Seferi, Toçi

Iceland squad and team news

Having lost a game due to Russia's expulsion - and having seen Israel earn a surprise top spot in their absence - it has been an underwhelming Nations League campaign for Iceland after recent history.

They are undefeated, of course, but with no wins to their name too, they will hope to see out the competition with victory for the first time after three draws.