Alba calls for new Messi deal after signing Barcelona extension

Having signed a contract through to 2024, the Spain international full-back wants to see a team-mate join him in committing long-term at Camp Nou

Jordi Alba hopes Lionel Messi decides to follow his example by signing a contract extension with .

Left-back Alba on Monday signed a new deal with the leaders that will keep him at Camp Nou until the end of the 2024 season.

The international now wants team-mate Messi to follow suit by extending his own deal, which runs until June 2021.

"Hopefully, Messi will be here for at least as long as I am," Alba told reporters at Monday's signing ceremony.

"I have a good understanding with him. I've improved a lot with him. I hope Messi can stay for many years at Barcelona."

Speaking of his own new deal, Alba said: "I'm very grateful to the club. I was in the youth team for eight years and I'll be at the club for five more.

"I'm also grateful to my agents for the work they've always done, to my parents and my brother. In general, all my family, and especially my son and my wife, who give me support and which transmits itself onto the field of play.

"I'm at the best moment of my career. I'm really eager to keep winning with Barca."

Alba had previously said when his fresh terms were first announced: “I have never seen myself outside of Barcelona, since I have been at Barca it's my dream [to stay].

“As the years have passed I have kept growing and I notice the affection from the fans even more. I have always seen myself in Barcelona and my dream is to retire here.

“It's obvious that my dream is to stay at Barcelona. It's cost too much to get here to then have to leave.

“I have my family here, their support, the fans and my teammates. I don't think I'd be happier anywhere else."

Article continues below

Alba's attention is now about to turn to Wednesday's last-16 second leg against , with the tie poised at 0-0 after the first game in .

The 29-year-old is determined to keep Barca's hunt for the treble alive, with the leaders boasting a seven-point lead at the top of La Liga and a final against to come.

"They're difficult trophies to win, but obviously this is a team who have known each other for a long time. We'll fight for every trophy. We keep competing in the same way," he added.