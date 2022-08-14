Alaba rescues Real Madrid from opening-day scare at Almeria with free-kick

Real Madrid had substitute David Alaba to thank for earning them all three points on Sunday evening

  • Almeria went ahead early after a Rudiger error
  • After being frustrated for an hour Vazquez drew level for Madrid
  • Alaba netted a sumptuous free-kick with his first touch to win it

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid came from a goal down to secure a 2-1 victory over newly-promoted Almeria on the opening day. David Alaba was the hero, scoring the clincher just seconds after coming off the bench.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although they eventually secured three points, this was often uncomfortable viewing for Carlo Ancelotti. Despite several players underperforming they earned an important victory that reminded a resurgent Barcelona that they are Liga holders for a reason.

ALL EYES ON: After being left out of the side who beat Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup, Rudiger was handed a full debut here. He endured a nightmare start, missing an interception and allowing Largie Ramazani to open the scoring inside six minutes.

THE MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Largie Ramazani got the Liga new boys off to a dream start

Largie Ramazani Almeria Real Madrid 2022-23Getty Images

Despite peppering the Almeria goal, Real could not find an equaliser for almost an hour

Karim Benzema Real Madrid 2022-23Getty

As always though, they eventually got the job done thanks to some Alaba magic

David Alaba Real Madrid 2022-23Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Real Madrid have not lost their league opener since 2008, when they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Deportivo de La Coruna.

WHAT'S THE VIBE?

A less than ideal start to life in La Liga for both of Madrid's summer signings...

Fortunately, a club stalwart was Madrid's saviour.

Which set the stage for Alaba to steal the show!

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Next up for Los Blancos is a trip to Celta Vigo on Saturday - a team they did the double over last season.

