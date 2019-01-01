Al Nassr players send condolences to bereaved star Ahmed Musa
Al Nassr players sent their condolences to Ahmed Musa over the death of his mother before going ahead to defeat Ohod 4-0 in a Saudi Professional League fixture.
Musa announced the loss of his mum last Thursday and has travelled back to Nigeria to pay his last respect to her.
What a sad day of my life,just lose my mum 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5kPIieyyn0— AhmedMusa718 (@Ahmedmusa718) January 24, 2019
In a show of solidarity for the 26-year-old forward, scorer of five goals in 14 outings this season, his teammates held a banner that reads ‘Our condolences to Ahmed Musa’ before securing an emphatic victory at the King Fahd Stadium.
@Ahmedmusa718 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VNNJjfX9be— نادي النصر السعودي (@AlNassrFC) January 28, 2019
Meanwhile, countryman and Bursaspor defender Abdullahi Shehu also sent a message of support to the Nigeria vice-captain.
Sad to hear the death of a great mother. @Ahmedmusa718 accept my condolence and stay strong for the family. pic.twitter.com/HtnTE9rXIV— Shehu Abdullahi (@OfficialShehu) January 24, 2019