How to get Al Nassr FC vs Al-Wasl tickets: AFC Champions League Elite prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

The AFC Champions League Elite presents an enticing West Asian fixture as Saudi ambitious side Al Qadisiyah host Qatari champions Al Sadd at Prince Mohammed Bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam.

Al Qadisiyah have made massive strides to compete at the highest level of continental football, assembling a star-studded squad aiming for glory. Al Sadd bring decades of Asian heritage and championship experience, setting up a high-caliber tactical showdown.

GOAL has all the information you need to purchase match tickets and secure your seat in the stands right now.

When is Al Nassr FC vs Al-Wasl AFC Champions League Elite kick-off?

Official broadcast information for Al Nassr vs Al-Wasl in the AFC Champions League Elite is not currently available, but kick-off time and venue details will be confirmed closer to the match.

AFC Champions League Elite - Game Week 3 26 Oct 2026 - 15:15

Where to buy Al Qadisiyah vs Al Sadd tickets?

Official match tickets are released directly through the primary ticketing platform Webook. Football fans can register and buy general admission passes through the official portal as soon as public sales begin.

If listings on the official site are sold out, GrintaHub is your way to go. The secondary marketplace provides options for supporters looking to grab seats after primary allocations sell out.

How much are Al Qadisiyah vs Al Sadd tickets?

Standard general admission tickets on the official sales platform start at SAR 30, with premium seating categories closer to the pitch reaching higher price tiers.

On secondary marketplaces like GrintaHub, ticket prices start at around SAR 100 depending on seat selection and matchday demand.

Al Nassr FC vs Al-Wasl AFC Champions League Elite: Everything you need to know

Al Nassr FC vs Al-Wasl Form

Al Nassr head into this match with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-0 loss to Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite — the sharpest result in that run. Across those five matches, Al Nassr scored seven goals and conceded nine, reflecting a side that can create chances but has struggled for defensive stability. Their two Saudi Pro League wins, both by a 2-1 margin, show they can grind out results domestically.

Al-Wasl arrive with two wins, one draw, and two losses in their last five. They beat Khorfakkan 5-2 and won 3-0 away at Kalba, but lost their most recent AFC Champions League Elite game 2-1 to Al Qadsiah. The UAE side have scored 11 goals in that five-match stretch while conceding eight, giving them a positive but inconsistent attacking profile.

Al Nassr FC vs Al-Wasl: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the AFC Champions League Two in April 2026, when Al Nassr ran out 4-0 winners against Al-Wasl. Before that, Al Nassr claimed a 4-0 home victory in the AFC Champions League Elite in February 2025. Across the four recorded meetings, Al Nassr have won three times to Al-Wasl's one, with the Saudi side scoring 11 goals and conceding just two across that run.



