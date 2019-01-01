Al Nasr Dubai SC ready for Arsenal friendly
The game will be played at Al Nasr’s home ground Rashid Al-Maktoum Stadium in Dubai, UAE and tickets start at Dhs100. Arsenal will come up against former Manchester City and Middlesbrough striker Álvaro Negredo who has scored 12 goals in 14 matches for Al Nasr so far this season. He is looking forward to playing against the North London Premier League side once again.
جماهيرنا الوفية 💙— AL NASR FC (@ALNasrSC) March 23, 2019
لم يتبق الكثير على المواجهة المرتقبة ، نراكم يوم الثلاثاء القادم في ستاد آل مكتوم. #النصر_أرسنال #نادي_النصر @AlvaroNegredo9 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/8KXx8o8I55
Arsenal touched down in Dubai last week flying on board a new Emirates A380 aircraft and have a warm weather training campaign in Dubai leading up to the friendly. While some of the squad are away on international duty the rest of the squad have been preparing for the last few weeks of the season.
Arsenal fans as well as plane spotters can catch the Arsenal A380 as it travels around the world with scheduled stops expected at Hong Kong, Bangkok, Amsterdam, Paris and London.
The Arsenal players spent some time travelling around Dubai taking in the sights in between training sessions.
📍 Dubai Frame— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 24 March 2019
Taking in the sights with @emirates 📸#ArsenalInDubai 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/fC8Lxr12Ht
Al Nasr’s season hasn’t gone according to plan. Former Newcastle United and France International Yohan Cabaye was signed by the club at the start of the season but then released in January as the club needed to free up foreign spots in their squad according to the Arabian Gulf League rules. They had not won a domestic game in their last 7 previous matches. They sit 11th in the Arabian Gulf League table which consists of 14 teams in total.
The match against Arsenal is expected to be a sell out and the kick-off time is 17:30 local time.
وصلت قبل قليل طائرة @emirates إلى مطار دبي الدولي.— AL NASR FC (@ALNasrSC) March 21, 2019
أهلاً بنجوم فريق أرسنال في دانة الدنيا #دبي #نادي_النصر #النصر_أرسنال
Welcome to Dubai🇦🇪🛬
Arsenal Just arrived at Dubai airport for the friendly match against @ALNasrSC @arsenal #NsrArs pic.twitter.com/fnfJMQcPOF