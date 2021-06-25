Al-Mutawa surpasses Hassan to become most-capped player in men’s international football

The Blue Wave’s skipper has overtaken the African legend to top the list of players with the most caps at the national team level

Kuwait captain Bader Al-Mutawa has eclipsed Ahmed Hassan to set the record for the most international appearances made by a player in football history.

The 36-year-old had equalled the African football legend’s feat having earned his 184th cap in the Blue Wave’s 2-1 win over Chinese Taipei in a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier played on June 15.

The Kuwait Football Association went on social media to felicitate with the former Qadsia and Al Nassr goal machine following that achievement.

“The chairman of the board of directors of the Kuwait Football Association, Sheikh Ahmed Al-Yousef Al-Sabah, and the members of the board of directors congratulate the captain of the national team Bader Al-Mutawa, on the occasion of his participation in the 184th international match, equalling the number of the dean of the Egyptian player, Ahmed Hassan,” an Instagram post from the Kuwait FA read.

Nonetheless, he shattered the record having been named in Thamer Enad’s starting XI in Friday’s Fifa Arab Cup qualification fixture versus Bahrain at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Al-Mutawa made his debut for Kuwait at the age of 17 on September 4, 2003 – making him one of the Blue Wave’s youngest players to ever represent the senior team.

Some 15 months later, he scored his first goal as the Asian side silenced Saudi Arabia 2-1 during an Arabia Gulf Cup encounter on December 14, 2004.

Al-Mutawa impressed at the competition, forming a solid strike partnership with star striker Bashar Abdullah – managing five goals between them.

Also, the forward established himself as an indispensable part of the Kuwait team that won the 2010 West Asian Football Federation Championship hosted by Jordan.

The same year, the iconic forward played an instrumental role as the county defeated Saudi Arabia on penalties to lift the Arabian Gulf Cup diadem.

Victory for Enad’s men will earn them a berth at the competition billed to take place from November 30 to December 18, 2021.

The Fifa Arab Cup is set to act as a preparatory competition to test the operational readiness of Qatar ahead of the 2022 World Cup which will be held in the Middle East nation.