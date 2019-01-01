Al Ahly coach Martin Lasarte: We were under a lot of pressure against JS Saoura

The Egyptians giants left it until the final group day to confirm their place in the Caf Champions League last eight

coach Martin Lasarte has admitted to feeling under pressure despite his side reaching the Caf quarterfinals stage.

The eight-time African champions beat Algerian visitors JS Saoura 3-0 on Saturday to top Group D with just a point above second-placed Simba.

After leading their pool since Matchday One, Al Ahly lost ground in their previous two games following away straight defeats to Simba and AS Vita, but recovered against Saoura in this crucial tie.

Conceding that they felt pressure in recent games, Lasarte also said some of his players are inexperienced in this tournament.

The Uruguayan fingered defender Mohamed Hany as well as midfielders Karim Nedved, Nasser Maher, and Ramadan Sobhi, who all lasted the entire match against Saoura, as lacking Caf inter-club football experience.

“We took advantage of the opposition’s mistakes and that helped us create a lot of chances,” Lasarte was quoted as saying by Kingfut.

“We will take a rest during the international break and then will continue our (Egyptian) Premier League and Champions League campaigns.

“There are a number of players who lack the African competitions experience like Mohamed Hany, Karim Nedved, Nasser Maher, and Ramadan Sobhi, but their experience will increase with the time. The players and staff were under a lot of pressure recently because of the team’s position in the group, but we have dealt with the situation well.”

Injuries have led to Al Ahly play most of their congested domestic and Caf fixtures with depleted squads but they have managed to reach the quarter-finals.

The Egyptian giants are seeking to finally get it right this season after finishing the last two terms as Champions League runners-up.