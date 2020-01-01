Akpala: Oostende release Super Eagles striker

The Versluys Arena outfit has parted ways with the Nigeria international, having not been given a contract extension

Belgian First Division A club Oostende have announced the departure of Joseph Akpala following the expiration of his contract.

The Super Eagles striker returned to the Versluys Arena outfit last summer, signing a year deal which ran out in June.

The 33-year-old forward only made seven appearances across all competitions for Alexander Blessin’s men last season due to injury problems.

The Kustboys revealed the international’s contract will not be renewed along with Hasan Ozkan while Priestley Farquharson has also been released.

“Striker Joseph Akpala is not offered a new contract and is therefore again a free player,” read a statement from the club website.

“We thank 'Joske' for his boundless efforts and excellent mentality and wish him every success in the further course of his career.

“His contract with KVO ran until June 30 but was extended until last Saturday. Then he played in the friendly match against Varsenare, but now the collaboration ends.

“The contract of Hasan Ozkan is not renewed, Anton Tanghe and Jordy Schelfhout are still training. The trial period of defender Priestley Farquharson is over, he also leaves KVO."

Akpala made 62 league appearances in his first spell with the side, scoring 12 goals between 2015 and 2018 before leaving to join Al-Faisaly.

The forward started his career with Pepsi Football Academy in Lagos before joining Bendel Insurance, where he signed his first professional contract.

He departed the shores of Nigeria to team up with Charleroi in in 2006 before signing for rival side two years later.

The striker moved to in 2014 to team up with Super Lig club Karabukspor, where he managed to score seven goals in 25 league appearances during his one-year stay before signing for Oostende.

Akpala has represented Nigeria 13 times and will hope to secure a new club before the start of the 2020-21 season.