Akhomash narrowly avoids the “trap” laid by the reigning African Nations Championship winner and, in doing so, ignites a fresh crisis just ahead of the 2030 World Cup final

Moroccan international Ilyas Akhomach, a winger for Spanish side Rayo Vallecano, has sparked controversy in Spanish football circles by arguing that Morocco should host the 2030 World Cup final instead of Spain.

In remarks carried by Spanish newspaper AS, the 21-year-old winger argued that the three-way World Cup final “should be held in Morocco”, a direct rebuttal of the lobbying underway in Spain to bring the showpiece match to the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

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He also played down the psychological effect of racist or anti-Muslim chants in Spanish grounds, stating: “If I heard these chants directly, I would simply laugh and not respond to these ignorant people.”

He also criticised attempts to inflate such incidents, suggesting they should either be handled legally or simply ignored to marginalise the culprits.

On the continental front, Akhomach handled “trick” questions with care, declining to tell reporters whether Morocco deserved the recent Africa Cup of Nations title and stressing that such discussions belong in private among players.

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