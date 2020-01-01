Ajayi and El Shenawy headline Al Ahly squad for Wydad Casablanca clash

The former Nigeria youth international and the Egypt international made the Red Devils cut for their Caf Champions League game against the Emperors

Junior Ajayi and Mohamed El Shenawy have been named in the squad for Saturday’s Caf first-leg semi-final against .

The reigning Egyptian Premier League kings are gunning for their ninth African title, however, they must navigate their way past the Moroccans who are eyeing a third continental crown.

To make this dream a reality, coach Pitso Mosimane has announced a strong 22-man squad with the former U23 star making the cut.

Also, Mahmoud Kahraba has been declared fit for the crunch tie, while the Red Devils will be without defender Ramy Rabia, who is down with a muscular injury. Angola international striker Geraldo and Ali Maaloul will join the rest of the squad in after their national team duties.

Former Shooting Stars forward Ajayi scored his seventh goal of the 2019-20 Egyptian top-flight season from 28 league games as Al Ahly silenced ENPPI 3-0 on October 7.

He joined the Cairo-based team in 2016 after a season at Tunisian elite division club .

After Saturday’s first-leg at Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca, the Wydad of Nation travel to the Cairo International Stadium for the return leg billed for October 23.

To get to this stage, Al Ahly eliminated 3-1 over two legs while Wydad Casablanca were 2-1 winners against ’s over two legs.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy, Ali Lotfy, Mostafa Shobier

Defenders: Mahmoud Wahid, Ayman Ashraf, Yasser Ibrahim, Mohamed Hany, Ahmed Fathi, Ali Maaloul

Midfielders: Amr El-Sulaya, Aliou Dieng, Hamdy Fathi, Mohamed Magdy Afsha, Junior Ajayi, Saleh Gomaa, Hussein El-Shahat, Ahmed El-Sheikh, Walid Soliman, Mahmoud Kahraba, Geraldo

Strikers: Marwan Mohsen, Aliou Badji