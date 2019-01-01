Ajax win KNVB Beker as treble hunt continues

Erik ten Hag's side eased to a 4-0 win over Willem II in Sunday's final at De Kuip to complete the first of three possible trophies

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar scored twice as completed the first leg of a possible treble by cruising to a 4-0 win over Willem II in Sunday's KNVB Beker final.

Defenders Daley Blind and Rasmus Kristensen opened and closed the scoring at De Kuip, either side of Huntelaar's brace, as Erik ten Hag's side lifted the cup for the first time in almost a decade.

Ajax lead Hotspur 1-0 in their semi-final tie and find themselves above Eindhoven on goal difference at the top of Eredivisie, leaving them on course for three major honours.

Willem II's resolve lasted for 38 minutes but two goals in a little over a minute put Ajax in control, as Blind got a slight touch to Dusan Tadic's deep cross to guide it home and Hakim Ziyech played in Huntelaar to tuck the first of his goals through the legs of Timon Wellenreuther.

Huntelaar put the game beyond Willem II's reach 67 minutes in with a simple finish from close range after being teed up by Donny van de Beek, and it was left to Kristensen to complete the rout with a low finish out of Wellenreuther's reach.

Ajax take on Spurs on Wednesday in Amsterdam as they look to reach the Champions League final for the first time since 1996.

Should Ajax get past Tottenham then a likely final date with awaits, with Ernesto Valverde's side wininng the first leg of their semi-final 3-0 over .