Ajax-Feyenoord Under-19 title decider abandoned after fans clash inside stadium

Just over half an hour had been played when chaotic scenes in the stands caused the youth match to be suspended

Saturday's Under-19 clash between and was abandoned before half-time after the game was marred by clashes amongst supporters in the stands.

The two great Dutch rivals met at youth level in a title decider at Amsterdam's De Toekomst sporting complex, but barely half an hour of play could be completed.

The away team had not been permitted to take travelling fans to the game, but a delegation of family members and club officials had accompanied them for the game against their arch-rivals.

After 33 minutes the game was stopped when a disturbance broke out among Ajax fans in the stands.

Feyenoord later claimed in a statement that couldn't ensure the safety of supporters and family members and so the game was called off.

"The players and staff of both teams went back to the dressing room during the temporary halt," the statement published on the club's official website explained.

"There, Feyenoord determined that the safety of players, family members and other Feyenoord guests could not be assured. It was then decided to stop the game completely.

"All those present for Feyenoord were able to leave the stadium safely and unharmed."

According to RTV Rijnmond reporter Frank Stout, who was present at the game, a close scoring opportunity for Feyenoord - managed by ex-player and star Dirk Kuyt - was the catalyst for the incidents.

"Two people from the Feyenoord delegation gestured at the Ajax players. They waved back, a slight provocation," he explained to FR12.

"But the Ajax fans reacted ferociously, they broke through security with some 50 men to get to the Feyenoord section. There were a lot of women and senior citizens.

"It was a totally unsafe situation. I fear that in the future the Mini Derbies will not be played with fans."