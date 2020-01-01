Aissata Traore: Mali striker scores winner as Guingamp edge Fleury

The Malian was the heroine of the match as her French side earned maximum points against their hosts on Sunday

Aissata Traore made a huge impact, finding the back of the net for the first time for in their 2-1 win at Fleury in Sunday's Coupe de encounter.​

The Mali international, who joined the French top-flight outfit last summer from Turkish side , scored her first goal of the season to power her side to the Round of 16.

The visitors started on a disappointing note as Marine Haupais gave the hosts an early lead after just six minutes.

In the second half, Louise Fleury scored the equaliser in the 50th minute before netting the winner nine minutes later.

Mali's Traore played the duration of the match, while 's Desire Oparanozie came on as a replacement for Fleury in the 64th minute in the victory for Frederic Biancalani's side.

They will hope to replicate their superb form when they return to Fleury, this time for a French top-flight encounter on January 18.

