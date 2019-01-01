Aina helps Torino end six-game winless run against Brescia

The Nigeria international played a key role to help Walter Mazzarri’s men return to winning ways at Stadio Mario Rigamonti

Ola Aina delivered a fine defensive performance as secured a 4-0 victory against Brescia in Saturday’s game.

The wingback was handed his eighth league appearance and made the most of the opportunity, helping the Bull end a six-game winless run.

Aina had an 89% successful pass rate and made two tackles to ensure his side kept a clean sheet and clinched their fourth win of the season.

Andrea Belotti’s first-half brace from the penalty spot and two goals from Alex Berenguer gave Walter Mazzarri’s men maximum points at Stadio Mario Rigamonti.

The 23-year-old international featured throughout the game, his 10th league appearance this season.

The victory ensured the Bull jumped four places to 11th spot in the league table with 14 points from 12 games.

Aina will hope to replicate his impressive defensive performance in Nigeria’s qualifiers against the Republic of Benin and Lesotho on November 13 and 17 respectively.