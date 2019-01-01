AIFF to conduct scouting trials for Indians residing in the UAE

The trials will be held across four days from 18 June at the Gems Modern Academy, Nad Al Sheba in Dubai ...

The All Football Federation (AIFF) is set to conduct trials for Indians residing in the United Arab Emirates ( ) in Dubai from June 18-21, 2019. All players in possession of a valid Indian passport are eligible to participate in the trials which will be held at the Gems Modern Academy, Nad Al Sheba in Dubai.

The trials will be presided over by Abhishek Yadav, Former National Team captain and Director of National Teams and Maymol Rocky, Head Coach, Indian Senior Women’s National Team.

The details of the dates and venue of the trials can be found here.

AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das expressed his gratitude to Navdeep Suri, Ambassador of India to the UAE for inviting AIFF to conduct trials.

“The trials for girls in the stipulated age-bracket for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020 is a significant aspect which makes these trials stand out. It is a grand opportunity for Indian girls in UAE to get invited into the World Cup team,” Das said.

Abhishek Yadav said, “Some Indian academies in UAE are doing great work at the YDP level, and it will be nice to have a look at the talent on display.

“We have spotted encouraging talents in our past two trials in Dubai, and several players have attended India National Team camps. Some Indian clubs also have shown interest in these players. Indian players in the UAE have attributes that can be further sharpened in National team camps. It is also an indication that Indian academies in the UAE are doing some good work with the youth level."

“In the next 18 months, National Teams across all categories will undergo various important international campaigns apart from the U-17 FIFA Women’s World Cup 2020. The door for the National Team is always open for a deserving player,” Yadav added.

The registration form can be downloaded here