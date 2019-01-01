Ahmed Musa reacts to Al Nassr's winning start to Saudi Professional League season

The 26-year-old played a significant role in helping the Global begin their 2019-20 league campaign on a winning note

Al Nassr forward Ahmed Musa has praised his team's fighting spirit following their 2-0 victory over Dhamk on Thursday.

Musa provided an assist for the opening goal as Rui Vitoria's men outclassed their visitors at King Fahd Stadium with two first-half goals.

The star helped 's Giuliano to break the deadlock in the 24th minute before 's Nordin Amrabat combined with compatriot Abderrazak Hamdallah to double the lead on the stroke of half-time.

The victory moved Al Nassr to the summit of the Saudi Professional League and Musa is pleased with his contribution in the first match of the season.

"Good to start the season with an assist. Good fight mates," Musa wrote on Instagram.

Musa will be hoping to maintain his good form when Al Nassr battle Qatari club Al Sadd in Monday's AFC fixture.