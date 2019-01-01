Ahmed Musa out of Nigeria's clash against Ukraine
Ahmed Musa has been ruled out of Nigeria's international friendly game against Ukraine on Tuesday.
The Super Eagles captain pulled out of the warm-up game due to an injury he suffered while in action for his Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr.
Musa has only made two appearances for the Knight of Najd this season, featuring in their 2-0 victory over Dhamk and playing 59 minutes in their last outing against Al Fateh.
The 26-year-old winger will be the fifth player to be ruled out of the game against the Yellow and Blue after Kenneth Omeruo, Tyronne Ebuehi, Henry Onyekuru and Wilfred Ndidi.
Coach Gernot Rohr has handed late call-up to Club Brugge's Dennis Bonaventure, Bordeaux's Josh Maja, PAOK's Anderson Esiti and Lokomotiv Moscow wingback Bryan Idowu.
In the absence of the former Leicester City forward, Udinese defender William Troost-Ekong will lead the three-time African champions against Andriy Shevchenko's men.