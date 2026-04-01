Ahead of the Damak match… a fourth player joins Ahli Jeddah Hospital

A fourth player has been admitted to Al-Ahli Jeddah Club Hospital ahead of the eagerly anticipated clash against Damac in the Saudi Roshen League.

Al-Ahli will host Damac next Saturday at Al-Inmaa Stadium in Jeddah, in the 27th round of the Saudi Roshen League.

Saudi journalist Walid Saeed said via his official account on the ‘X’ website that Ali Majrashi, Al-Ahli’s full-back, has returned to the squad whilst suffering from an injury sustained whilst on international duty with the Saudi national team.

Said explained that the Saudi full-back will undergo medical tests, after which the treatment and rehabilitation programme he will undergo in the coming period will be determined.

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Majrashi has become the fourth player to suffer an injury in Al-Ahli’s ranks during the current period, following his teammate Zakaria Hawsawi, who was also injured at the Saudi national team’s training camp.

The list also includes midfielder Valentin Atangana, who was also injured on Monday, sustaining a leg injury following a challenge from one of his teammates during training with the France Under-21s.

In addition, Turkish defender Merih Demiral has been carrying an injury since before the recent international break in March, during which he was called up to his national team’s squad that qualified for the 2026 World Cup finals.

It is worth noting that Al-Ahli currently sit third in the Saudi Pro League table with 62 points, five points behind leaders Al-Nassr and two points behind Al-Hilal, who occupy second place.