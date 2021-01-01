Aguero will get chance to break Rooney record as Guardiola promises game time to Man City's 182-goal star

The Blues boss intends to use the South American over the final weeks of the season as his contract runs down towards free agency

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has vowed to give Sergio Aguero opportunities to break a Premier League goal record currently held by Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney.

The Blues saw their all-time leading marksman get back on target in a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, with that classy strike taking him to 182 in the English top-flight.

Aguero - who has endured an injury-ravaged 2020-21 campaign - is just one effort short of matching Rooney's history-making haul for one club, and Premier League champions elect City still have four games left to take in.

What has been said?

Quizzed on whether Aguero, who is running his contract down towards free agency, will be given a chance to pass Rooney, Guardiola told reporters: “Definitely!

“He deserves it.”

Aguero's legend status already secured

The prolific South American frontman will be leaving the Etihad Stadium in the summer, with a new challenge being sought at 32 years of age.

He appears set to walk away as a five-time title winner, with there still a chance that a Champions League crown will be added to an enviable roll of honour.

Whatever happens from this point, Aguero's status as a City legend is safely secured, with Guardiola admitting that nothing will ever top his stunning last-second strike against QPR that secured the Blues their first Premier League crown.

"Nothing will compare to the moment in 2012 for Manchester City," added the Blues boss.

"That is in the history of this club. Even if we win the Champions League, nothing can compare to that. He showed again what he has shown in his career.

"What a goal. What a player. What a man.

"He was injured many times but he has been training really well and he is another weapon we have next Tuesday [against PSG]."

The bigger picture

City will be crowned champions if Manchester United lose to Liverpool on Sunday, with Guardiola planning on keeping half an eye on that contest as he finalises preparations for the second-leg of a heavyweight European semi-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

"I will take a look," he said when asked if he will check in on events at Old Trafford.

"I am preparing for PSG tomorrow but I will take a look.

"We don't need them, it’s in our hands. If not tomorrow, we have next week. We need two points to be champions from four games."

