Aguero tops Rooney as he makes Premier League goalscoring history

The Argentine's penalty against Watford means he adds another personal honour to his career with the Citizens, where he is the all-time top goalscorer

Sergio Aguero has broken a record jointly held by Wayne Rooney to become the first man to score in each of the opening six games of a Premier League season, for .

The Argentine was on song against as he finished from the penalty spot seven minutes in to double his side's lead against the Hornets at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Aguero, the all-time highest scorer for Pep Guardiola's side, converted after Riyad Mahrez was fouled by Ben Foster, to make it six consecutive top-flight appearances this season where he has found the back of the net.

It represented his second penalty of the year too, following a similar effort in City's opening game of the season against West Ham, in which the 31-year-old added some further gloss to a 5-0 scoreline.

Since then, he has scored against , Bournemouth, and Norwich, nabbing a brace against both the Cherries and the Seagulls.

However, in two instances, against Spurs and the Canaries, he was unable to salvage dropped points for the champions.

Aguero's finish against the Hornets means that he takes the previous crown from both former forward Rooney and 's Jose Antonio Reyes.

Both men previously scored in the opening five games of a Premier League season, with former captain Rooney finding the net in victories against West Bromwich Albion, Tottenham, Arsenal, Wanderers and in 2011, before he saw his run curtailed by a hamstring injury that ruled him out of a draw with .

Former star Reyes, who was a member of the Gunners' much-vaunted Invincibles, got himself on the scoresheet five times on the trot in 2004, against , , , Norwich and , before drawing a blank in a 2-2 encounter with Bolton.

With both enjoying perfect records in their five opening wins, Aguero cannot lay claim to having enjoyed such similar results - but his major haul nonetheless elevates him beyond excellent company once again. Both Rooney and Reyes went on to enjoy the most prolific goalscoring seasons of their careers.

Aguero's penalty came as part of a sensational five-goal blitz from City in the opening 20 minutes, as they look to close the gap to at the top of the Premier League table.