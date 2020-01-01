Aguero set to sit out Porto encounter as Guardiola confirms Man City star's absence from training

The Blues will likely have to make do without the Argentine as they seek to secure top spot in Champions League Group C

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Sergio Aguero's absence from training at the start of the week, with the star now set to sit out a European encounter with .

City's talisman has been beset by injury problems this season but returned from a hamstring issue in last week's 1-0 Group C win at Olympiacos.

However, the forward suffered a minor setback which saw him left out of Guardiola's squad for the Blues' 5-0 win at Burnley over the weekend.

More teams

The Spanish head coach has now revealed that Aguero was unable to take part in training with the rest of his team-mates on Monday, but he is not worried that there will be any potential long-term implications after his latest injury flare-up.

"I'm not concerned," Guardiola said ahead of Tuesday's game at Estadio do Dragao. "He didn't train, he has a little bit of disturbance in his knee.

"He didn't train but I'm not concerned."

The 32-year-old has scored 17 goals in his last 20 starts in the , but City will probably have to make do without him against Porto.

Guardiola's side, who won the reverse fixture 3-1 after Aguero opened the scoring, need only a point to secure top spot in the group.

Aguero's absence has coincided with a relative dearth of goals for City this season, with only 15 scored in nine Premier League games.

However, they have sharpened up in defence on the continental stage, with their tally of three clean sheets so far in this campaign more than in the whole of last season's.

John Stones has played his part in that and the centre-back has come in for praise after an upturn in form.

Guardiola wants to see more of the same from a player who has been guilty of some high-profile errors during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

"After five years together we know each other incredibly well," the City boss said of Stones.

"We know he's got incredible skills. It depends on him to maintain this level. He struggled last season, he needs continuity to be fit, training, be ready.

Article continues below

"We are delighted, especially for him. He's a special guy, so sensitive. All of the backroom staff are so happy for him."

Porto, who are winless in five Champions League games against English teams, have lost their past three meetings with City by an aggregate score of 9-2, conceding at least two goals in each game.

However, the hosts do boast a strong record at Estadio do Dragao, having won six of their past seven home matches on Europe's elite stage.