'Aguero is like a lion, he kills the opponent' - Guardiola backs Man City star to play until age of 40

The coach confirmed the Argentine striker is fit to face Everton in what will be his last ever match for the Premier League side

Pep Guardiola has heaped praise on Sergio Aguero as the striker nears his final game for Manchester City.

Sunday's home game against Everton will be the 32-year-old's last in the clubs colours as he is set to leave in a free transfer this summer after 10 years in England.

Aguero's next move is yet to be decided, but Guardiola says he will be missed for his character off the field as well as his exploits on it.

What has been said?

"[Aguero] is an incredibly nice and funny person, humble being the legend he is. Being from Argentina and in this country where it’s so diffcult to score goals he’s done it for many years," Guardiola said at a press conference.

"He was incredibly loved by the backroom staff. Sunday’s the last game, I’m sure the fans will give him a tribute to what he has done so far; titles, numbers, performances, incredible.

"He is like a lion in the jungle, he kills the opponent. The last goal versus Palace defined him. He controlled two or three steps then wow. So much speed and then the quality to make the goal, he has this quality. He could play until 40 and score goals."

The coach also confirmed that Aguero is fit to play for the Premier League side in the last match of the campaign, saying: "Everyone is fit, Sergio trained yesterday and today a little bit, Joao Cancelo can't play because he was sent off. The rest are fit."

Where will Aguero go?

The Argentina international has been linked with a move to Barcelona for months.

It has been reported that the former Atletico Madrid star is close to finalising a deal with the Camp Nou side.

Serie A sides Juventus and Inter had also been touted as potential destinations for the attacker.

How many games has Aguero played for City?

The Buenos Aires native has joined City from Atletico in 2011 and has made 388 appearances in all competitions, scoring 258 goals along the way.

Article continues below

But he has been limited to just 18 games in 2020-21 because of fitness issues and has found the net four times.

Aguero will leave City a five-time Premier League champion, while he has won the Leauge Cup six times and the FA Cup once.

Further reading