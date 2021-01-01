AGL: Daniel Isaila - Bani Yas under pressure for season finale against Al Wahda

The Romanian manager thinks that Khor Fakkan can hold Al Jazira...

The race for the title of the UAE Arabian Gulf Pro League (AGL) has come down to the wire and league leaders Al Jazira and challengers Bani Yas will be going all out on the final matchday.

The Pride of Abu Dhabi will host Khor Fakkan whereas Bani Yas will welcome Al Wahda on Tuesday, with both matches kicking off simultaneously. The top two teams are separated just by a point and both of them will be looking to win their respective matches to get a shot at silverware.

Al Jazira played well against Al Ain in their previous match and registered a comfortable 2-0 victory, whereas Bani Yas demolished Dhafra 5-0. However, before facing Al Wahda, Bani Yas coach Daniel Isaila remains cautious.

"It is the last battle for us. We are excited and are ready for the game. Al Wahda is a good team with quality. They are organised and after changing the coach they are having good results. In the last game against Al Nasr, they made a comeback from two goals down. It will not be easy. They don't have any pressure. But we have pressure.

"We have a chance to win the league by winning the game and we will be looking towards the game of Al Jazira, if something happens there, it will be great. We had a great season. In my eyes, my players are champions. I am proud of my players as we have done a great job together," stated the coach.

Isaila made it clear that his players will be concentrating on their job at hand, rather than thinking about the Al Jazira match. He hopes that 10th placed Khor Fakkan can get something out of the match and lend a helping hand to his team.

"We are focused on our job. If we wait for something to happen in the Al Jazira game then we lose our focus. We will focus to win our game and if our luck has a miracle then we can win. Earlier in the season, they (Al Jazira) lost 3-0 to Khor Fakkan. Everything can happen in football."

The 48-year-old also revealed that he has already held talks with Bani Yas administration about next season and has expressed his desire to hold on to his current crop of players.

"We have had many discussions with the administration to hold to this team. But any good addition is welcome. The next season will be more difficult as we will play in the ACL and we need good players," he concluded.